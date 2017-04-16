Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Set for batting practice Tuesday
Martinez (foot) will join the Tigers in Tampa for their upcoming series with the Rays and is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers have no plans to activate Martinez from the disabled list during the Rays series, as he still hasn't been cleared to take part in outfield drills. Before the Tigers allow him to do so, Martinez will need to run with at least 80 percent of his body weight on an Alter-G treadmill, but it's unclear when that might happen. Look for manager Brad Ausmus to continue to go with a platoon of Tyler Collins and Mikie Mahtook in right field until Martinez is activated.
More News
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Could get back to game action soon•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Not expected to need full rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Begins swinging bat•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Progressing well, set to be evaluated Thursday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Sheds boot, likely out through late April•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...