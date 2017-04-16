Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Set for batting practice Tuesday

Martinez (foot) will join the Tigers in Tampa for their upcoming series with the Rays and is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers have no plans to activate Martinez from the disabled list during the Rays series, as he still hasn't been cleared to take part in outfield drills. Before the Tigers allow him to do so, Martinez will need to run with at least 80 percent of his body weight on an Alter-G treadmill, but it's unclear when that might happen. Look for manager Brad Ausmus to continue to go with a platoon of Tyler Collins and Mikie Mahtook in right field until Martinez is activated.