Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Slugs 13th homer in Tuesday's win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
He's hitting .322 (28-for-87) in June and now has 13 homers in 42 games on the year, a pace that has Martinez targeting his first 40-HR campaign despite missing the first six weeks of the season with a foot injury.
