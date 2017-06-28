Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Slugs 13th homer in Tuesday's win

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

He's hitting .322 (28-for-87) in June and now has 13 homers in 42 games on the year, a pace that has Martinez targeting his first 40-HR campaign despite missing the first six weeks of the season with a foot injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories