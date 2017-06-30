Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Starting in right field Friday
Martinez (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth against the Indians.
Martinez was lifted from Thursday's game after he fouled a ball off his left foot, but it appears his removal was simply precautionary as he's back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against Cleveland. The 29-year-old is slashing .294/.382/.634 with 13 homers in 44 games this season.
