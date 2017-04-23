Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Targeting late-April or early-May return

Manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday that the Tigers are hopeful Martinez (foot) will return from the 10-day disabled list later in April or in early May, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Martinez is gradually increasing the intensity of his workouts, most recently running at about 40-to-60 percent strength Friday. He's scheduled to run again Monday, and if his sprained right foot checks out fine, the 29-year-old could soon be sent out for a rehab assignment. With the Tigers recently placing Miguel Cabrera (groin) on the DL, the team could certainly benefit from Martinez's return sooner rather than later.