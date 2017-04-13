Jones returns to the Tigers lineup Thursday, batting eighth and playing center field.

Jones got a spell Wednesday but regains a place in the lineup. Andrew Romine's recent hitting may cost Jones some at-bats, though in deep mixed and more so AL-only fantasy games, Jones' power-speed combination carries a bit of allure as a complementary asset.

