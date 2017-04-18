Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Back in lineup Tuesday
Jones is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jones will return to the lineup after sitting the last two games in favor of Andrew Romine, who appears to be getting consideration from manager Brad Ausmus in a platoon role in center field. He'll get a chance to reestablish himself in the outfield with Romine going 0-for-13 in his last three games.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...