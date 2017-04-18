Jones is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones will return to the lineup after sitting the last two games in favor of Andrew Romine, who appears to be getting consideration from manager Brad Ausmus in a platoon role in center field. He'll get a chance to reestablish himself in the outfield with Romine going 0-for-13 in his last three games.