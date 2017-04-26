Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend
Jones (face) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Tigers want Jones to step in against live pitching in the minors and hopefully get over any mental hurdles stemming from Sunday's hit-by-pitch. Jones suffered a laceration after being hit in the face but he was cleared of any serious head injury. The 24-year-old will wear a custom-made face guard upon his return.
