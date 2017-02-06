Jones will focus on center field during spring training, but he remains versatile enough to play second, short and third, Evan Woodbery of MLive reports.

In his brief stint in the majors last year, Jones appeared in six games at third and five in center field. If anything happened to Nick Castellanos at third or Tyler Collins in center, Jones could be the next man up, though it appears he could fill in elsewhere on the field as well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola