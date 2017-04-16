Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Held out Sunday vs. Indians
Jones is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
It's beginning to look as though Jones may have fallen into a timeshare in center field with Andrew Romine after seemingly having had a firmer grasp on the starting role to begin the season. Jones, who is batting .231 over 26 at-bats this season, will find himself out of the lineup for the second game in a row and the third time in five days.
