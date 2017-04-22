Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Leaves game after scary HBP
Jones left Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
There was a scary moment at Target Field Saturday when a Justin Haley offering appeared to hit Jones flush in the face. Jones was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Andrew Romine. More information on Jones' injury figures to be released later Saturday.
