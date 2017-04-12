Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Since smacking a three-run homer on Opening Day, Jones has fallen into a slump, going 2-for-14 at the plate with six strikeouts over the last six games. It's likely that Jones is just getting an off day Wednesday, but he could be in danger of falling into a platoon in center field with Andrew Romine if his production continues to lag in the games to come.