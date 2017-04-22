Jones (face) was sent to a local hospital Saturday for a CT scan, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

A pitch from the Twins' Justin Haley hit Jones in the face and Jones was promptly lifted from the game. He reportedly suffered a large gash on his upper lip and it sounds like he will undergo a full evaluation before being released from the hospital. Jones' status will remain uncertain until more information becomes available.

