Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sitting out Saturday
Jones is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
The young outfielder had gotten two straight starts, but he'll cede center field to Andrew Romine for Saturday's matchup. Jones has had some strikeout issues thus far this season, fanning 31 percent of the time through 25 at-bats, but he's also been able to draw four walks. It appears that Jones and Romine will continue to platoon in center field for the time being.
