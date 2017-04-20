Jones went 0-for-4 and struck out three times in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Jones hit a home run on Opening Day, but he hasn't done much since. He's now hitting just .182, and the Tigers could opt to send him down to Triple-A when J.D. Martinez returns in the next few weeks.

