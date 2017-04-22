Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Struggles continue
Jones went 0-for-3 and struck out two times in Friday's loss to the Twins.
The young centerfielder is hitting just .154, and over the last four games, he's 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts. Jones looks a bit over his head, and he's a candidate to be sent down to Triple-A when J.D. Martinez returns from the DL.
