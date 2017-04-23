Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Will land on DL
Jones (face) will be placed on the disabled list before Sunday's game against the Twins.
Jones was diagnosed with a lip laceration after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's game. In a corresponding move, the Tigers will select Jim Adduci's contract from Triple-A Toledo. With Jones out, Andrew Romine and Mikie Mahtook should see more time in the Detroit outfield.
More News
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sent to hospital for CT scan•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Leaves game after scary HBP•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Struggles continue•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Strikes out three times Wednesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Held out Sunday vs. Indians•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...