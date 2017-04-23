Jones (face) will be placed on the disabled list before Sunday's game against the Twins.

Jones was diagnosed with a lip laceration after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's game. In a corresponding move, the Tigers will select Jim Adduci's contract from Triple-A Toledo. With Jones out, Andrew Romine and Mikie Mahtook should see more time in the Detroit outfield.

