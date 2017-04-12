Loney signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Loney went through close to a full spring training with the Rangers, but he will need to knock the rust off a bit more at extended spring training before reporting to a full-season affiliate (presumably Triple-A Toledo). The 32-year-old has played at a below-replacement level each of the last two seasons, so it's hard to see him getting a chance without an injury to Miguel Cabrera or Victor Martinez.