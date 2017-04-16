Tigers' James McCann: Benched for second time in three days
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.
Alex Avila will be rewarded with his second start of the series after going 2-for-3 with a home run in the opener Friday, forcing McCann back to the bench for the second time in three days. McCann has homered three times in just nine games this season, but he's gone just 1-for-25 in his other at-bats to limit the impact of those long balls. He could lose out on more starts to Avila if he's unable to offer more consistent contributions at the dish in his subsequent opportunities.
