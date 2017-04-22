Tigers' James McCann: Blasts another home run Friday
McCann went 1-for-3 and hit his fourth home run of the season in Friday's loss to the Twins.
McCann is tied for second in home runs among MLB catchers. He's hitting just .162 this season, and as a career .241 hitter, he's probably not going to be a great contributor in the average category. But he did hit 12 home runs in just 344 at-bats last season, so he could make a push for 20 home runs with more regular playing time in 2017.
