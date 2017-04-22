Tigers' James McCann: Blasts home run Friday
McCann went 1-for-3 and hit his fourth home run of the season in a loss to the Twins on Friday.
McCann is tied for second in home runs among MLB catchers. He's hitting just .162 this season, and as a career .241 hitter, he's probably not going to be a great contributor in batting average, but he did hit 12 home runs in just 344 at-bats last season, so he could make a push for 20 home runs with more regular playing time in 2017.
