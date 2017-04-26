McCann went 2-for-5 with a homer, a walk and four RBI in a 19-9 win against the Mariners on Tuesday.

The power's been flowing steadily for McCann -- this was his fifth homer already -- but he's still only hitting .178. He has only three non-homer hits, all singles, in 45 at-bats. However, McCann's batting eye has looked good (9:10 BB:K), and his BABIP luck has been as atrocious as that would imply. He should absolutely be owned in two-catcher leagues.