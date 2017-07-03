McCann went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's loss to the Indians.

McCann didn't enter the game until the seventh inning, when the Tigers subbed out Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez in a game they were trailing 11-1. McCann now has nine home runs in just 143 at-bats this season, though he's only batting .210.

