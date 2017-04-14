Tigers' James McCann: Heads to bench Friday
McCann is not in the lineup Friday against the Indians.
McCann has only amassed one hit over the past four games, so he'll head to the bench for a day off. Alex Avila will slot in behind the plate in his stead.
