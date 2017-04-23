McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Though he was behind the plate for the first two games of the series, McCann remains stuck in a timeshare at catcher with Alex Avila, who receives the nod Sunday. McCann has warmed up lately with a homer and four walks over the last four games, so he at least seems to have the upper hand in the competition between the two backstops.