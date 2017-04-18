Tigers' James McCann: Sits out second consecutive game
McCann is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest with the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Tuesday's absence marks the second game in a row McCann will head to the bench for a night off. The 26-year-old does have three home runs on the season, but he only has one hit outside of that, ultimately producing a lowly .143. Alex Avila will fill in for him behind the plate once again.
