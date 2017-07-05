Tigers' Jim Adduci: Activated and optioned to minors
Adduci (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Adduci is healthy again after being sidelined since late April with the oblique injury and has already completed eight rehab games with Toledo, but the Tigers didn't have room for both him and fellow reserve outfielder Alex Presley (concussion), who was also activated Wednesday. As a result, Adduci will have to continue to bide his time with Toledo until another injury to an outfielder or first baseman opens up a spot with the big club.
