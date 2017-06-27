Adduci (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Adduci has been steadily progressing through regular baseball activities over the past couple weeks and appears ready to take the field again. Manager Brad Ausmus said the outfielder would need between 30 and 40 at-bats during his assignment, so don't expect him back with the Tigers until sometime in mid-July.

