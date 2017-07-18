Tigers' Jim Adduci: Called to majors Tuesday
Adduci was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Adduci received the promotion shortly after the news of J.D. Martinez's trade to Arizona was announced. The journeyman outfielder, who hit .288 over 119 plate appearances at Toledo this season, will occupy a reserve outfield role with the big-league club moving forward.
More News
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Activated and optioned to minors•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Will need more rehab games•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Approaching start of rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Takes batting practice Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Remains far from return•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...