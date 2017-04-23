The Tigers purchased Adduci's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, and he'll start in right field and bat seventh in the order against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Adduci got the call from Triple-A Toledo with JaCoby Jones (face) headed to the DL. The journeyman outfielder was off to a great start at Triple-A, hitting .341 with an .858 OPS. However, he hit just .168 in 101 at-bats the last time he appeared in the majors in 2014 with the Rangers, so expectations should be tempered in his return to the big leagues.

