Adduci went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple and a run in Tuesday's 19-9 win over the Mariners.

After getting called up and going 3-for-4 on Sunday, Adduci's encore has him off to a great start in the majors this year. That said, this is a 31-year-old career minor leaguer whose minimal MLB experience has been mostly brutal, so there's no reason to go chasing after him in fantasy yet.

