Tigers' Jim Adduci: Will join Tigers on Sunday
Adduci's contract will be selected by the Tigers prior to Sunday's game against the Twins.
The Tigers will place JaCoby Jones on the disabled list Sunday and bring Adduci up to the big club in a corresponding move. Adduci has been fantastic at Triple-A Toledo this season. Over 11 games he's hitting .341 with an .858 OPS.
