Adduci's contract will be selected by the Tigers prior to Sunday's game against the Twins.

The Tigers will place JaCoby Jones on the disabled list Sunday and bring Adduci up to the big club in a corresponding move. Adduci has been fantastic at Triple-A Toledo this season. Over 11 games he's hitting .341 with an .858 OPS.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories