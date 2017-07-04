Tigers' Jim Adduci: Will need more rehab games
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that Adduci (oblique) will require more at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Adduci has already appeared in seven games with Toledo and hasn't reported any setbacks with his oblique, but since it's uncertain if the Tigers have a spot open for him on the 25-man roster, he'll continue to remain on assignment while the organization mulls its options. Though the 32-year-old doesn't have much of a track record of prior big-league success, he thrived after he joined the Tigers in late April, posting a .388 on-base percentage in 49 plate appearances prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list.
