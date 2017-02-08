Jimenez is likely to start the season in the minors but could get called up at some point, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez climbed all the way from Class A Advanced Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo during an outstanding 2016 season, and it earned him an invitation to major league camp this spring. GM Al Avila said the organization wants Jimenez to spend more time in the minors before he gets the call, but in Detroit's subpar bullpen, that call could come sooner rather than later. Jimenez projects as a potential closer down the road.