Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Promoted from Triple-A
Jimenez will be promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, the Detroit News' Lynn Henning reports.
The Tigers' top relief pitching prospect is back with the big club in a corresponding move to Jose Iglesias being placed on the 7-day DL on Friday. He tossed a scoreless inning with the Tigers earlier this month, but has otherwise spent the year with Toledo. Even though Jimenez seems to be a good candidate to be the Tigers' closer of the future, he may return to Triple-A once again when a roster spot needs to be opened up.
