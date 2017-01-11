Jimenez received an invitation to major league camp this spring.

It is a testament to how bad the Tigers' farm system is that Jimenez, a reliever, is their third best prospect for dynasty leagues. Of course, it also says something about Jimenez's future role, as many evaluators think he is the closer in waiting in Detroit. He notched a 1.51 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 78:17 K:BB in 53.2 innings across three levels last season, and has 15.2 innings of experience at Triple-A, so he is awfully close to being big league ready. Francisco Rodriguez is under contract for one more season, but if he gets hurt or gets traded, Jimenez, along with Bruce Rondon, would be in the mix to take over in the ninth inning.