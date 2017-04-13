Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Sent back to minors
Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday's game against the Twins.
This comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the highly regarded prospect threw a scoreless inning during his only big league appearance after being called up earlier in the week. The Tigers purchased the contract of William Cuevas, who will take Jimenez's spot on the 25-man roster and give the Tigers an long relief option, something much needed after an 11-5 loss to the Twins depleted Detroit's bullpen. He'll be someone to keep an eye on moving forward, as the 22-year-old is seen by many as the team's closer of the future.
