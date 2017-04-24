Tigers' John Hicks: Goes deep Sunday, drives in five
Hicks went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.
The Tigers scored 13 runs in this one, and a three-run home run from Hicks contributed to the damage. He's only an option while Miguel Cabrera is on the DL, but Hicks could provide some decent power numbers while he's in the lineup.
