Tigers' John Hicks: In starting lineup Saturday
Hicks was recalled by the Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers will bring Hicks up to fill in at first base while Miguel Cabrera (groin) is on the disabled list. Hicks is in Saturday's lineup and will bat seventh in the order against Adalberto Mejia and the Twins. He got off to a hot start at Triple-A Toledo this season, hitting .424 with 12 RBI in 33 at-bats.
