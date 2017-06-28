Tigers' John Hicks: Optioned back to Triple-A
Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
With Victor Martinez (chest) cleared to return from the disabled list, the Tigers had no room on the active roster for another position player, so Hicks will head back to the minors in search of consistent at-bats. Hicks has impressed over multiple stints with the Tigers this season by delivering a .841 OPS in 69 plate appearances, but it will likely take another injury to a catcher or first baseman before he receives another trial with the big club.
