Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Backed by 19 runs in win
Zimmermann (2-1) gave up five runs on 11 hits -- including three homers -- over six innings Tuesday, but he benefited from a 19-run outburst by the Tigers' offense to gain a win over the Mariners.
He may have a winning record, but the early returns have been quite bad for Zimmermann, who's now given up five runs in three consecutive starts. Never the most prolific strikeout artist, he's seen his ability to miss bats fall off a cliff -- with just one whiff Tuesday, he has only 11 in his first 22.2 innings. It's hard to own a guy who's giving up that much contact.
