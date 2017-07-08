Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Chased early Friday

Zimmermann (5-7) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk in three-plus innings during Friday's 11-2 loss to Cleveland. He struck out two.

All five runs crossed the plate in the third inning, and after Zimmermann gave up a hit and a walk to begin the fourth he got the hook. He showed signs of turning things around in early June but since then the veteran righty has struggled once again, allowing 17 runs in 19.1 innings over his last four starts. Zimmermann will get some time to clear his head before returning to the mound after the All-Star break.