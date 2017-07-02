Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Drops to 5-6

Zimmermann (5-6) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

After showing positive signs with a 2.70 ERA in four outings to start June, Zimmermann has now allowed 10 runs through 9.2 innings over his past two starts. He owns a 5.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 for the season, and his 5.77 FIP offers little hope of better upcoming results. A daunting repeat test against Cleveland at Progressive Field is also up next for Zimmermann.

