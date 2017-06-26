Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Escapes with no-decision

Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five earned runs on six hits in just four innings against the Padres.

The 31-year-old Wisconsin native served up a homer in each of the first two innings (to Wil Myers and Erick Aybar), which ultimately led to his shortest outing of the season. Zimmermann managed to maintain his .500 record (5-5) thanks to a pair of two-run innings by the Tigers in the sixth and ninth innings, though. He'll have another shot at win No. 6 in a doubleheader Saturday against the Indians.