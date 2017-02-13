Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Health is the key in 2017
Zimmermann is reporting full health at the beginning of spring training, The Detroit Free Press reports.
Injuries derailed Zimmermann in 2016 after a solid start to the season. He received two neck injections during the offseason, and his health will be a critical storyline during spring training. He projects as the Tigers' No. 3 starter behind Justin Verlander and Michael Fulmer. Fantasy owners will want to tread cautiously, but Zimmermann does offer some appeal as a discounted option this season. Just don't get too attached.
