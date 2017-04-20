Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Hit hard Wednesday
Zimmermann (1-1) went six innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four.
Zimmermann wasn't fooling Tampa Bay hitters, but he was spared the loss by an offense that scored seven runs. Zimmermann has now allowed five earned runs in consecutive starts, which isn't helping to ease concerns following a 4.87 ERA in 2016. He'll look to turn things around Tuesday against the Mariners at home.
