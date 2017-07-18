Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounds strike zone in Monday's win

Zimmermann (6-7) held the Royals to one run on seven hits while striking out seven without a walk over 6.2 innings in Monday's win.

Zimmermann displayed pinpoint control in this one, holding the opposition without a walk for the third time this year while tying his season high in strikeouts. Detroit's offense spotted him a 6-0 lead through three innings, making it easier for the veteran right-hander to attack hitters. Zimmermann threw 79 of his 97 pitches for strikes in a surprising return to form after his last three starts before the All-Star break resulted in 14 runs allowed over 12.2 innings. He'll look to build on this outing when he next takes the mound Saturday in Minnesota.