Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles in second start of year
Zimmerman (1-1) allowed five runs on four hits while issuing five walks over 4.2 innings in the Tigers' loss to the Twins on Thursday.
After beginning the game with two scoreless innings, things started to spiral downhillr for Zimmerman shortly after. The 30-year-old right-hander explained some of his struggles after the game by stating that he had trouble gripping the baseball all day, per Matthew B. Mowery of The Oakland Press. Zimmerman will look to regain the form he showed in his first start of the season when he allowed just one run in six innings.
