Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Throws bullpen session

Zimmermann (neck) threw pain-free off a mound last week, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander was treated with injections and underwent physical therapy earlier in the offseason to address the neck and back pain he dealt with throughout a significant portion of 2016. It sounds like he's doing well and is on track for spring training. Zimmermann saw his strikeout rate plummet in his first season with Detroit (from 7.3 K/9 to 5.6), coinciding with another downtick in average fastball velocity.