Marban signed a minor league deal with the Tigers for the 2017 season.

A career minor leaguer, Marban split last season between three levels for the Red Sox organization, finishing the year at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he made eight relief appearances and recorded a 0.63 ERA. It's unclear where the 28-year-old will begin his tenure with Detroit, but Triple-A Toledo seems like a sensible landing spot.