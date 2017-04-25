Iglesias (concussion) has been cleared to participate in baseball activities, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Iglesias was placed on the disabled list last Friday, but is on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Until Iglesias is back, Andrew Romine is in line to spend additional time at shortstop.

